Indian Railways announces new summer special train connecting these cities: Schedule

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced new summer special trains. The national transporter will run a special train connecting Samastipur in Bihar with Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Train No. 09413 from Ahmedabad to Samastipur Summer Special will be operational from May 9 to June 27. It will depart from Ahmedabad at 4:35 pm on Tuesdays of each week, arriving at Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction at 08:05 pm, then Buxar at 09:28 pm, Arrah at 10:30 pm, Danapur at 11:15 pm, Pataliputra at 11:35 pm, Hajipur at 12:25 am, and Muzaffarpur at 01:25 am to reach Samastipur at 03:00 pm on Thursday.

Also Read: Asian Weightlifting Championships 2023: India finish with three silver medals

Train number 09414 Samastipur to Ahmedabad Summer Special will be operational from June 11 to June 29. The train would depart from Samastipur every Thursday at 5:00 am. It will reach Muzaffarpur at 6:00 am, Hajipur at 7:00 am, Patliputra at 7:55 am, Danapur at 8:25, Arrah at 9:00 am, Buxar at 9:45 am, and halting at Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Jn. at 11:00 am, it would reach Ahmedabad at 11:45 pm on Friday.

There will be 4 2AC class coaches, 12 3AC class coaches, 2 Sleeper class coaches, and 2general class coaches on this special summer train.