Indian Railways monthly freight loading increases 3.5% in April

New Delhi: The monthly freight loading by Indian Railways surged by 3.5% in April in year to year basis. Indian Railways recorded monthly of 126.46 MT in April this year. The incremental loading in the month of April has been 4.25 MT, which is a growth of 3.5% over the April figures achieved in 2022.

Indian Railways earned Rs 13,893 crore as freight revenue in April. It was at Rs 13,000 in April 2022. The freight revenue in April this year recorded a growth of 7%.Indian Railways have achieved a loading of 62.39 MT in Coal this April. It was at 58.35 MT in April last year.

Indian Railways also transported 14.49 MT in Iron ore, 12.60MT in cement, 9.03 MT in balance other goods, 6.74 MT containers, 5.64 MT steel, 5.11 MT food grains, 4.05 MT mineral oil and 3.90 MT in fertilizers in April.