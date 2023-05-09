JR Moehringer, novelist and ghostwriter for Prince Harry’s memoir provides insights into their collaborative process

JR Moehringer, the novelist and ghostwriter for Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, has shared his experience of collaborating with the Duke of Sussex, both the positive and challenging aspects of their partnership. In an article published by The New Yorker on May 8, Moehringer recounted a significant disagreement he had with Harry during the book’s editing phase.

The dispute arose over a passage concerning the Duke of Sussex’s demanding military exercises in England and escalated into a late-night argument over Zoom. According to Moehringer, Harry wanted to include a “vile dig” made by a fictional terrorist about his late mother, Princess Diana. However, the author strongly advised against including the comment in the memoir.

Moehringer described the tense moment, stating that Harry remained silent and stared into the camera. Eventually, he explained that throughout his life, people had undermined his intellectual capabilities. “He was just glaring into the camera. Finally, he exhaled and calmly explained that all his life, people had belittled his intellectual capabilities, and this flash of cleverness proved that, even after being kicked and punched and deprived of sleep and food, he had his wits about him,” he said.

In addition, Moehringer revealed that he and Harry bonded over the shared experience of losing their mothers. Reflecting on their initial conversation, the author remarked on the relatability and frustration he felt regarding Harry’s mistreatment by both strangers and close acquaintances.

Moehringer also spoke highly of his time spent with Meghan Markle, Harry’s wife, during his visits to their California home. Meghan graciously hosted him in their guesthouse, and she often brought trays of food and sweets, knowing he missed his own family.

Harry’s memoir, released earlier this year, delves into his complicated relationships with various members of the royal family, including his brother Prince William and his father, King Charles III. The book explores the dynamics of being perceived as the “spare” in contrast to William, the heir.

In the memoir, Harry recounts a physical altercation with William, triggered by his brother’s alleged derogatory comments about Meghan in 2019. However, sources have indicated that Charles is uncertain if reconciliation is possible and currently has no plans to communicate with Harry after his controversial statements.

During Harry’s recent visit to the UK for his father’s coronation, public interactions between the brothers were absent. Moreover, Harry did not join his family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, further highlighting the strained relationships within the royal household.