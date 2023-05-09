‘Kantara’ sequel script finalized, much-anticipated film nears production.

According to sources close to director and lead actor Rishab Shetty, the script for the sequel to the pan-India superhit movie ‘Kantara’ has been finalized. The announcement of the sequel was made by Hombale Films, the producers of the first movie, during the 100-day celebration of ‘Kantara’. The script work for the sequel began in March and has now been completed.

“Producer Vijay Kiragandur and actor-director Rishab Shetty are happy about the same,” said the sources. The news of the finalized script has generated excitement among fans of the first movie who are eagerly waiting for the release of the sequel.

Despite the rains, the film’s team is reportedly scouting locations for the movie. If everything goes according to plan, the film will begin production in June, as sources suggest.