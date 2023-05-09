Kerala Secretariat engulfed in flames, cause of fire unknown.

On Tuesday, a fire broke out in the Kerala secretariat, causing alarm among officials. Firefighters were quickly dispatched to the scene and managed to extinguish the blaze. The fire was reportedly located near the office of industrial minister P Rajeeve in the North Sandwich block.

According to police, the fire originated from an air conditioner in the room of minister Rajeeve’s additional private secretary. Fortunately, no files were lost in the incident.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time a fire has occurred in the North Sandwich block. In 2020, a major fire broke out in the same area, destroying files and a computer. The incident caused controversy as opposition parties alleged that the government had conspired to destroy evidence related to the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case.