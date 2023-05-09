Lithium reserves discovered in Degana in Rajasthan that can meet 80% of the country’s demand

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has uncovered another reserve of lithium in Degana, Rajasthan’s Nagaur district, months after discovering reserves in Jammu and Kashmir. These reserves are thought to be significantly larger than the ones in the Union Territory and could meet 80% of India’s total demand for the mineral. At present, India depends on imports for various minerals, including lithium, cobalt, and nickel.

Lithium is a vital component used in rechargeable batteries, particularly those used in portable electronic devices, power tools, and electric vehicles. Lithium-ion batteries are preferred for devices where size and weight are critical factors, thanks to their high energy density.

Degana is the same location where tungsten was discovered by the British in 1914, which was subsequently used in making war materials and surgical instruments. However, China’s cheap lithium export policy and its monopoly on the mineral made tungsten production expensive in India, and it was eventually discontinued in the 1990s.

After Hanuman Beniwal became the MP from Nagaur, the people submitted a memorandum requesting the resumption of tungsten mining in Degana. Beniwal raised the issue with Pralhad Joshi, the Union Minister of Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs, who said that a GSI survey conducted in 2017-18 had uncovered evidence of 1.36 million tons of lithium.

GSI has begun the G2 survey to explore the possibility of discovering more lithium reserves. The discovery of these lithium reserves in Degana could challenge China’s global monopoly on the mineral.