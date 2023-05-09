Manoj Bajpayee starrer ‘Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai’ to get its world screening at the New York International Film Festival

The film “Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai,” starring Manoj Bajpayee, was released earlier today and is receiving a positive response on various platforms. The legal courtroom drama, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited, Zee Studios, and Suparn S Varma, will now be screened at the New York International Film Festival.

Manoj Bajpayee, who plays the lead in the film and is a recipient of the Padma Shri and National Awards, will attend the screening in New York after leaving tonight.

The plot of “Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai” revolves around an ordinary man, a high court lawyer who fought a case single-handedly for the rape of a minor under the POCSO act.

The film is a presentation of Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh & Vishal Gurnani. Juhi Parekh Mehta is the co-producer.

“Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai” will exclusively premiere on ZEE5 on 23rd May 2023.