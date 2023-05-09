Neeyat starring Vidya Balan will hit the theatres on July

“Neeyat,” starring Vidya Balan, will be released in theatres on July 7. The film, characterised as a suspenseful whodunit, stars Balan and reunites her with “Shakuntala Devi” director Anu Menon. In significant parts, “Neeyat” also stars Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra, and Madhav Deval. The film, produced by Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Entertainment and co-produced by Prime Video, tells the story of an unconventional detective who investigates inexplicable killings at a billionaire’s party where nothing is as it appears and all suspects conceal a secret or two.

Menon collaborated on the screenplay with Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala, and Girvani Dhyani. The dialogues were written by Kausar Munir. Vidya Balan returns to theatres with Neeyat following a successful spell on digital with “Sherni,” “Jalsa,” and “Shakuntala Devi.”