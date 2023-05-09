RSS functionary says Media should tell truth without choosing sides

In the interest of society and the country, the media should play a positive role and expose the truth without taking sides, according to top RSS functionary Narendra Kumar Thakur on Monday. In a speech here, he also expressed alarm over the spread of fake news on social media, calling it a big challenge for the media to deal with. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is the biggest victim of fake news, according to Thakur, who advises journalists to thoroughly verify anything they pick from social media before sharing it.

The spread of fake news on social media has become a major concern today. Many examples of fake news exist; for example, RSS conducted a poll survey. We don’t know where such information comes from. We have never conducted a poll survey, stated the RSS leader. In the haste to be the first to report, the media should avoid from carrying such news, he said. Thakur, the national co-head of the RSS media relations department, was speaking at the Dev Rishi Narad Patrakar Samman Samaroh, a gathering held to honour journalists.

Indraprastha Vishwa Samvad Kendra, the RSS media branch, organised the event. In his remarks at the ceremony, Thakur stated that the media had an important part in awakening people’s selfhood and Indianness during the liberation struggle. The media still plays an important role today, just as it did before independence. Tell the truth and write without taking sides. News reporting should be objective and not biassed in any way. Journalists should avoid taking sides because they become part of the agenda of the side they choose, said the RSS chairman.