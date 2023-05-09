Second stone-throwing at Vande Bharat train in Kerala’s Kannur district

In a second incident of stone-throwing in Kerala, a stone was hurled at the Vande Bharat Express in Kannur, as the train was travelling from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The incident caused cracks in one of the train’s windows. Authorities from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and police inspected the site where the stone was believed to have been thrown.

According to the Railway Act, cases of such incidents are considered punishable offences that can lead to imprisonment of up to five years. The first case of stone-throwing occurred on May 1 in Malappuram, and the RPF was investigating the incident when the second case took place.

Officials have examined available videos and CCTV footage from the train and concluded that the incident occurred between the Parappanangadi and Tanur stations in Chiramangalam. The Vande Bharat Express, which was inaugurated in February 2019, has faced similar incidents of stone-pelting in Telangana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal.

The frequency of such incidents raises concern, as they put passengers at risk and threaten the safety of the trains. In response to the incidents, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has said that the Indian Railways is taking steps to address the problem, including the installation of CCTV cameras and increasing security personnel on trains.