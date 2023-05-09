Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz bags Laureus Breakthrough of the Year Award

Paris: Carlos Alcaraz won the Laureus Breakthrough of the Year Award on Monday evening at a ceremony in Paris. Alcaraz is the fourth ATP Tour player to earn the honour after Marat Safin (2001), Rafael Nadal (2006) and Andy Murray (2013). It is the second consecutive year a tennis player has won the award after Emma Raducanu did so in 2022.

Last year was a historic one for Alcaraz, who captured his first two ATP Masters 1000 titles in Miami and Madrid, lifted his maiden major trophy at the US Open and became the youngest World No. 1 in the history of the Pepperstone ATP Rankings (since 1973). The Spaniard capped it off by becoming the youngest year-end ATP No. 1 presented by Pepperstone. World 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was named Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year at the prestigious 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards in Paris.

Fraser-Pryce won a record fifth 100m gold at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, 13 years after her first. She has more world sprint titles than any other athlete, and in 2022 she ran sub-10.7 for 100m seven times, three more than the previous best for a female sprinter in a calendar year. There were other awards that were given. World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award: Catherine Debrunner, World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award: Eileen Gu, Laureus Sport for Good Award: TeamUp