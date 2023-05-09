Tens of thousands of Serbians hold protest against violence in the capital city of Belgrade

On Monday (May 8), tens of thousands of people from various political affiliations in Serbia marched in the capital city, Belgrade, to protest against violence. The demonstration was in response to two recent mass shootings that left a total of 17 people dead. The protesters assembled in front of the Serbian parliament and later marched towards government buildings, demanding better security, a ban on violent television content, and the resignation of top government officials, including Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic and Aleksandar Vulin, the director of the country’s security intelligence agency. They also demanded an urgent parliamentary session to discuss the overall security situation in the country.

In a statement, the Let’s Not Let Belgrade Drown party called for an end to the promotion of violence in the media and public space and accountability for the long-standing inadequate response from competent authorities. Marina Vidojevic, an elementary school teacher, addressed the demonstrators, emphasizing the need for safe schools, streets, villages, and cities for all children.

Similar protests were held in Novi Sad, a city in northern Serbia. The two recent mass shootings have shocked the nation. On May 3, a school student brought two handguns to school and killed eight pupils and a security guard. The following day, a 21-year-old man carrying an assault rifle and a pistol killed eight people and injured 14 others. The shooters surrendered to the police. Following the tragedy, Branko Ruzic, Serbia’s Education Minister, resigned.

President Aleksandar Vucic dismissed the demonstrations, calling them a “political” stunt. He expressed that he did not encourage such gatherings not because he was threatened or scared, but because he believed that it was not good for the country. After the shootings, the president pledged to disarm Serbia through an ambitious plan aimed at cracking down on legal and illegal firearms in the country.