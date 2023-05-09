Three minors among seven held in Dantewada blast case

The Chhattisgarh Police arrested seven people, including three juveniles, for their alleged involvement in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast that killed ten jawans and a driver on April 26 in the strife-torn Dantewada. Following the Maoist attack in Aranpur, Dantewada, the police named nine cadres of the banned organisation, all of whom belonged to the Malangir Area Committee of the Darbha, in south Bastar.The five Maoists are carrying a Rs 15 lakh reward on their heads. On Monday, the Maoists released a press release condemning the police, stating that some ordinary (innocent) peasants had been imprisoned and tortured. “Such arrests should cease, and the villagers detained should be released,” the statement concluded.

The claims were dismissed by the Bastar police as completely unfounded. According to Dantewada police, the arrests were made based on evidence gathered on the scene, vital information obtained, and further investigations.