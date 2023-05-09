Wagner Group founder claims a Russian military unit had deserted one of the military positions near Bakhmut

On Tuesday, Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia’s Wagner Group, claimed that a Russian military unit had deserted one of their positions near Bakhmut, which is currently the center of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Prigozhin threatened that his mercenary group would leave the conflict zone unless the Russian military provided more ammunition. He accused the Russian defense ministry of scheming instead of fighting and stated that Russian soldiers were fleeing the army.

In a video statement, he questioned why the state was not able to defend its country and criticized Kyiv for hitting Russian border regions successfully.

The relationship between Prigozhin and Russian President Vladimir Putin has turned frosty in recent times. Prigozhin has accused Putin of cutting him off entirely, claiming that he was left alone in making war-related decisions for his army.

He further claimed that his paramilitary army had suffered heavy losses while attempting to capture the eastern city of Bakhmut. Prigozhin alleged that all hotlines to offices, departments, and other relevant entities had been cut off from him to make him stop asking for ammunition. Additionally, he stated that agencies were also blocked from making decisions related to the Wagner Group.

Reports have previously claimed that Wagner Group was so hard-pressed for men that they used Pornhub to recruit soldiers, urging them to stop pleasuring themselves and instead join the private militia.

Prigozhin’s statement was released on the same day as the Victory Day celebration in Russia, which commemorates the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

During the Red Square Victory Day parade in Moscow, Putin claimed that the world was at a turning point and that a war had been unleashed against Russia. He called for Russia to be victorious and cheered for their armed forces.