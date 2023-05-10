35 students brought back from Manipur by West Bengal administration

35 students were returned from Manipur, which was plagued by unrest, by the West Bengali government on a special flight. On Tuesday at 8:00 p.m., the plane touched down in Kolkata.

Thirty-five students were taken to safety, of them thirteen were from National Sports University, fourteen from NIT Manipur, five from RIMS Imphal, and three from IIIT Manipur. The West Bengal administration has continued its efforts to rescue people from Manipur after receiving repeated distress calls from Bengalis trapped in Manipur.

The students who were returned to Bengal are from several districts throughout the state, including Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, Malda, Paschim Bardhaman, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, and a few more. The Bengali government has also planned transit lodging and subsequent travel.

18 students who were stuck in Manipur earlier on Sunday have returned. The Manipur government is assisting the West Bengal administration in carrying out rescue operations.

Following the outbreak of violence in Manipur last week, rescue efforts to bring back citizens from the Northeastern state were launched by a number of states. After the Manipur High Court requested that the state administration give recommendations to the Centre over the petition to include the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list, Manipur is now beginning to recover from the instability that began as a result of violence between tribal populations.

In the meantime, Army representatives met with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to examine the state’s security situation. To deal with the crisis, the Indian Army has stationed around 100 columns in Manipur.