Assam decides to form expert committee to ban polygamy

According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam government has decided to appoint an expert committee to investigate whether the government has the right to prohibit polygamy. The committee, which will be comprised of legal luminaries, will examine the provisions of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Act, 1937, as well as Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, in regard to the directive principle of state policy for a unified civil code.

Sarma was unable to provide data on the prevalence of polygamy in Assam, although he did say that many cases have been discovered in southern Assam’s Barak Valley and central Assam’s Jamunamukh and Hojai. Polygamy is essentially non-existent among indigenous Muslims and educated people, he claims. During the anti-child marriage campaign, we discovered that there are many cases of polygamy. We discovered cases among people aged 60-65 and influential in society, Sarma explained. He also stated that the committee would be allowed six months to write a law after consulting with stakeholders, including legal experts.