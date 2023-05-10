At 79, Robert De Niro welcomes his 7th child.

Renowned Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has recently announced that he has become a father for the seventh time at the age of 79, making headlines across various news outlets. During a recent interview with ET Canada to promote his upcoming film “About My Father,” De Niro disclosed the news, although he did not provide any further details regarding the baby or his partner.

De Niro is well-known for his role as a father figure in movies, and he shared his parenting experiences with the interviewer, saying, “I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that, but (sometimes) you just have no choice. And any parent, I think, would say the same thing.” De Niro also mentioned that he had to be strict with his other six children, saying, “there’s no way around it with kids.”

When the interviewer pointed out that he had six children, De Niro corrected him, revealing, “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.” Reportedly, De Niro has six other children from previous relationships, including Drena and Raphael with his first wife Diahnne Abbott, twins Julian and Aaron with ex Toukie Smith, and Elliot and Helen Grace with his second wife Grace Hightower.

Regarding his relationship with his children, De Niro said that they sometimes disagreed with him but were always respectful. He also spoke about his youngest child, saying, “That’ll be more to come. But, that’s what it is.”

Despite his busy schedule as an actor, De Niro has always made time for his children, and he considers them his top priority. As he once said, “I have priorities in my life. Family comes first. That’s why I only do one movie a year.”