BMC constructs solar power plant on the roof of Asia’s largest sewage pumping station

According to officials, the local body of Mumbai has built a solar power producing facility atop Asia’s largest sewage pumping station at Mahim Causeway. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the 230 kilowatt capacity solar power plant has been generating more than 30,000 units of power each month, saving the civic body Rs 2.40 lakh.

The plant, which cost Rs 1.5 crore to build, has a life of 25 years and will be paid for within the next six years, according to the statement. Over the next 25 years, the project will help reduce more than 7,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions. It has the same environmental impact as planting 11,000 trees, according to the BMC. The Mahim Causeway-based solid waste pumping station was completed in 2003 and is billed as Asia’s largest. The plant, which has eight pumps, pumps sewage from the city and its western and eastern suburbs.