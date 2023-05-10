Delhi Police summoned by women’s commission for failing to detain Brij Bhushan Singh in POCSO case

Wrestling athletes have been calling for the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan, who is accused of sexual harassment, during protests in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for the past several days.

For failing to detain the accused in connection with the two FIRs filed against him on April 28 regarding allegations of sexual harassment, including violations of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal summoned the Delhi Police on Tuesday.

Singh is charged with pestering female wrestlers, including a minor, in a sexual manner. On April 21, the wrestlers went to the Connaught Place police station to report about him. However, back then, the police did not file a FIR.

The women then went to the Supreme Court. Then, on April 28, two First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed, one under the POSCO Act for sexually harassing a minor and the other for sexual harassment involving multiple complainants.

The DCW found out that no suspects have been taken into custody as of yet in this case.

DCW chairman Swati Maliwal summoned the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the New Delhi district in this respect and demanded an explanation. The Commission has requested information about the arrests made in this case as well as the justifications for not having the accused persons arrested.