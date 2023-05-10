DRDO Scientist Arrest: Court Extends Police Custody

The prosecution told a special court on Tuesday that they had received the forensic report of devices seized from DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar, who was arrested on charges of providing confidential information to a Pakistani agent, and that some images, videos, and files that had been deleted earlier had now been recovered. Kurulkar’s police custody was extended until May 15 by a special court in Pune after it was determined that the charges against him were serious and that custodial interrogation of the accused for a further period was unavoidable for a thorough investigation. After being released from police detention, the scientist appeared before the additional sessions judge (Special Court) in the afternoon.

While arguing for Kurulkar’s continued incarceration, the prosecution informed the court that they had confiscated a phone on which the PIO (Person of Indian Origin) agent had messaged the accused using an Indian number. It wanted to know why the accused had blocked the PIO and told the court they wanted to question him about this and other concerns in the case. According to the prosecution’s lawyer, Vijay Fargade, Kurulkar, a director at one of the DRDO labs in Pune, flew to five to six nations with a diplomatic passport and the prosecution wanted to know who he met during these travels. The prosecution informed the court that they had submitted certain electronic equipment confiscated from the accused, including mobile phones, to a forensic laboratory and had received the report. According to the report, some previously deleted photographs and movies have been recovered from the stated devices, and the material must be analysed.