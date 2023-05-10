Health Minister proposes ordinance to safeguard healthcare workers’ safety

The recent murder of a house surgeon at Kottarakkara taluk hospital by a teacher has prompted Health Minister Veena George to take action. In response to the tragic incident, the minister expressed her grief and shock and stated that Kerala can no longer tolerate such attacks on health workers. “The government will bring an ordinance to ensure the safety of the health workers in the state,” she announced during a media address. The minister also mentioned that the government had previously introduced the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act 2012 to prevent violence against doctors, hospitals, and other health workers.

In addition to the ordinance, the government plans to strengthen the surveillance system in hospitals by installing more CCTV cameras. The minister expressed shock over the incident, which took place amidst the security of the police. “The police aid post is operational in Kottarakkara taluk hospital. Health workers, including CMO, were also present when the attack took place. The doctor who was on duty was not an experienced person. She was terrified when the accused unleashed violence in the hospital. The man attacked the doctor when she fell down while trying to escape from him. The incident is deeply saddening,” she said.

The minister emphasized that the LDF government always takes a strong stance on violence against health workers and that discussions on procedures to be followed while treating inebriated persons will be held. The victim, Kottayam native Vandana Das (25), was working as a house surgeon at Kottarakkara taluk hospital when she was attacked. She suffered six wounds and passed away while undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The minister’s proposed ordinance is aimed at ensuring that such a tragedy never happens again and that health workers can perform their duties without fear of violence.