IndiGo 6E-1007 from Tiruchirappalli headed to Singapore diverted to Kualanamu airport in Indonesia

On Wednesday, an IndiGo flight headed for Singapore was detoured to Indonesia’s Kualanamu airport in Medan. After the crew became aware of a burning odour in the cabin, an emergency landing was conducted.

A different plane is being flown to Kualanamu to transport the passengers to Singapore, and all of the passengers were given lodging.

Initial ground inspection of the aircraft was successful. According to ANI, the pilot followed protocol and made a precautionary diversion to the closest airport, Kualanamu, where the plane safely landed.

At Kualanamu, the aircraft was kept for a thorough examination.