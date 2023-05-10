IT parks will be established at Dharamshala and Palampur: Harsh Vardhan Chouhan

Harsh Vardhan Chouhan, Minister of Industry and Parliamentary Affairs, unveiled plans for IT parks in Dharamshala and Palampur on Tuesday. He also stated that the Kangra district is on track to become a tourism and industrial development powerhouse. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has made Kangra’s development a top priority, and the administration has created an action plan to construct industries in Kangra’s marginal areas while also promoting tourism in the state, he said.

Chouhan stated that the government intends to establish IT parks in Dharamshala and Palampur, with two potential sites previously evaluated in Palampur and another set to be inspected in Dharamsala on Wednesday. The government has vowed to provide 20,000 jobs for youth in the next year and one lakh jobs in the government sector over the next five years. The minister highlighted that the government is committed to providing the state’s young with as many job opportunities as possible through supporting private investment in the tourism and industrial sectors.

He stated that the government has already given the go-ahead for a Rs 13,000 crore development investment within its brief tenure. MoUs for a total of Rs 6,500 crore in projects have been inked, and an investment of Rs 4,500 crore has been sanctioned under the single window system. In addition, agreements worth approximately Rs 2,200 crore have been made in the pharmaceutical business.