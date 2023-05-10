Kerala doctors start strike over woman doctor’s death in Kottarakkara

The tragic death of Vandana Das, a 23-year-old house surgeon at Kottarakkara taluk hospital, has triggered a statewide protest by the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) and Indian Medical Association (IMA). Vandana was stabbed to death by a school teacher while she was treating him early on Wednesday.

In response to the incident, the KGMOA and IMA began a flash strike, starting with a complete shutdown of Kottarakkara taluk hospital on Wednesday. The staff also boycotted services and took to the streets to mark their protest. The strike is expected to continue till 8 am on Thursday. According to Manorama News, only emergency services will be provided at all government hospitals in the state, and house surgeons are also participating in the strike.

The patient attacked Vandana with scissors while she was dressing his wound, stabbing her six times. The accused, Sandeep, a teacher at Nedumbana UP School, was under treatment in a de-addiction centre. He also stabbed home guard Alex Kutty and Sub Inspector Manilal and is currently under police custody.

Expressing her grief over Vandana’s death, the health minister also raised concerns over the attacks on health workers. She stated, “I am extremely saddened by the incident. It’s unacceptable and the government will take strong action to prevent such attacks on healthcare professionals in the future.”

The death of Vandana Das has sparked outrage in the medical community, highlighting the need for increased protection for healthcare workers in the country.