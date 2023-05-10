Kerala’s health minister denies making insensitive remarks regarding tragedy, amid criticism

Kerala’s Health Minister, Veena George, has spoken out against criticism she faced for her alleged insensitive remarks on a recent tragedy. The criticism came after a house surgeon was stabbed to death by a crime-accused man at a hospital in Kottarakkara. Many took to social media, including senior doctors, to condemn the minister’s remarks. However, Veena George claimed her words were twisted and taken out of context. She stated that the victim lacked experience and panicked during the attack, which led to her remarks. In response to the backlash, she said, “Those who know me will understand that I do not make insensitive remarks about a tragedy.”