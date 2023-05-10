Know more about world’s costliest potato which grows in France

In India, potatoes are known as the king of vegetables and are a popular staple food consumed throughout the year. When the price of potatoes exceeds INR 20-30 per kg, it is considered expensive for the common people. However, there is a variety of potato called ‘Le Bonnotte’ that is grown in France and is much more expensive, costing thousands of rupees per kg, comparable to the price of gold and silver.

The price range of Le Bonnotte potatoes is between INR 50,000 to 90,000 per kg, which could purchase 100 quintals of potatoes in the Indian vegetable market. Despite the high cost, people are willing to stand in line to purchase this potato variety.

Le Bonnotte potatoes are considered a luxury food item due to their low production rate. The worldwide production of these potatoes is only around 100 tonnes, and they are hand-harvested. They are available for a short period each year in May and June. The potatoes are grown on the French island of Noirmoutier, located in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the Loire region.

Due to their unique taste, limited availability, and high demand, Le Bonotte potatoes hold the title of the world’s most expensive potato. The actual price of these potatoes varies depending on the year and the availability of the crop.

The potato variety is named after a local farmer, Benoît Bonotte, who was the first to cultivate the variety on the island. Le Bonnotte potatoes are grown using traditional methods, including planting and harvesting by hand. They are a small, delicate, and rare variety of potatoes that are considered a delicacy in France. They are usually not larger than a golf ball and have a thin skin that is easily damaged.

The pulp of the potato is creamy white, and its texture is soft and velvety. It is usually boiled and served with butter and sea salt. Although Le Bonnotte potatoes are expensive and rare, they are highly sought after due to their unique taste and limited availability.