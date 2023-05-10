Kolkata police detain five people after seizing 2 crore rupees worth of heroin

The Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal has been successful in seizing 2.5 kg of heroin from Kolkata and has detained five people on suspicion of transporting contraband. The heroin that was found is reportedly worth Rs 2 crore on the foreign market, according to the police.

Ajay Pal (age 39), Sabir Ahamed (age 24), Sujon Sekh (age 28), Gobinda Mondal (age 37), and Sarob Sheikh (age 23) are the defendants.

The STF team was tipped off about the transportation of a significant amount of heroin that was being sold illegally near the Belghariya Expressway’s Bally bound flank, in front of the Moon Light Hotel, next to the Sukanta Pally bus stop and under the Dum Dum police station. In response to a tip, the team set up a trap and took five suspects into custody.

The STF squad found 2.5 kg of heroin in the accused’s possession after conducting a comprehensive search. In addition, the squad seized a Maruti Breeza ZDI and a Maruti Suzuki vxi SX4 vehicle.

The Dum Dum police station has filed a case under the NDPS Act.