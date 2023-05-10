Police claim Sandeep, complainant in Kottarakara murder, taken to hospital

According to the police, S Sandeep, the man who killed Dr Vandana Das at Kottarakkara taluk hospital, was actually seeking medical help when he arrived at the hospital on Wednesday. ADGP M R Ajit Kumar stated that Sandeep had told the police that he was attacked in the morning and they had taken him to the hospital for treatment. At that point, he was not considered a suspect but a complainant.

When Sandeep reached the hospital, he was standing in front of his house with a stick. The police arrived and took him and his relative to the hospital. The doctor examined him and then referred him for an x-ray and dressing. However, Sandeep turned violent at this point and attacked his relative first, then two policemen. An ASI on duty at the aid post was also stabbed when he tried to restrain Sandeep, and a neighbor named Binu was also attacked. All the other doctors quickly moved to another room and closed the door. However, Dr Vandana Das was unable to escape quickly enough and was fatally stabbed.

According to local residents, Sandeep was not harmed by anyone, so it is unclear how he sustained his injuries. Reports also suggest that he is an alcohol addict and requires further examination.