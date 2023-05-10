Sergio Busquets to leave Barcelona in June at the end of his contract

Sergio Busquets, a midfielder for Barcelona, has confirmed that he will leave the club in June when his contract expires, bringing an end to his highly successful tenure at the club. Busquets made the announcement on Instagram, stating that he has enjoyed an unforgettable journey with the club.

He has been a key player for Barcelona since 2008, making over 700 appearances, and has won several titles including three Champions League trophies and eight La Liga titles. The player did not disclose where he might be headed next, though Spanish media have suggested that he may join a team in Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez expressed his desire for Busquets to stay with the club, but ultimately the decision was left up to the player. It has been speculated that Busquets may move to Major League Soccer in the United States after his contract ends, with Inter Miami being mentioned as a possible destination.

However, recent reports from Spanish media have linked the midfielder to a move to the Saudi Arabian top flight.

Lionel Messi, a former teammate and close friend of Busquets, is also rumored to be considering a move to Saudi Arabia. Sources close to negotiations have suggested that Messi has already agreed to a move, but his father and agent, Jorge Messi, has stated that no decision has been made and that the player’s future will be decided at the end of the season.

Busquets, who won the World Cup with Spain in 2010 and the European Championship in 2012, retired from international duty in December 2020. The 34-year-old midfielder has enjoyed a successful career with Barcelona and will be remembered as one of the club’s greats.