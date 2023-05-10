Voting underway for Jalandhar LS seat and 4 assembly seats in Odisha, UP, Meghalaya in Bypolls 2023.

Voting began on Wednesday for by-elections in several parliamentary and assembly constituencies in India, including Jalandhar parliamentary constituency in Punjab, Chhanbey and Suar assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, Jharsuguda assembly constituency in Odisha, and Sohiong assembly constituency in Meghalaya. In the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency, there are 16,21,800 eligible voters, including 8,44,904 males, 7,76,855 females, and 41 transgenders. The seat fell vacant following the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, and 19 candidates, including four women, are in the fray. A four-cornered electoral battle is in the offing, with the AAP, Congress, BJP, and Shiromani Akali Dal contesting. In Suar and Chhanbey constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, a direct contest between the ruling coalition and the opposition Samajwadi Party is underway. The campaign has been lacklustre due to leaders being busy with elections in Karnataka or urban local bodies elections in Uttar Pradesh.

In Suar, the Samajwadi Party is trying to defend what can be called its last citadel in Rampur, while the Apna Dal (Sonelal), an ally of the ruling BJP, is trying to breach it. Abdullah Azam Khan, the son of senior SP leader Azam Khan, held the Suar seat before it was declared vacant after a court sentenced him to two years in jail in a 15-year-old case. The Chhanbey seat in Mirzapur fell vacant following the death of Apna Dal (Sonelal) MLA Rahul Prakash Kol in February. The party has fielded Kol’s wife Rinki Kol while Kirti Kol is contesting as the Samajwadi Party candidate.

The Jharsuguda assembly constituency in Odisha and Sohiong assembly constituency in Meghalaya are also witnessing by-elections. In Jharsuguda, a triangular contest is underway between the BJP, Congress, and BJD, while in Sohiong, the contest is between the NPP and Congress. Voter counting is scheduled to be held on May 13.