2 tiger cubs, 3 penguin chicks arrived at Mumbai’s Byculla Zoo

Two tiger kittens have arrived in Mumbai’s Veer Mata Jijabai Bhonsale Park Botanical Garden, often known as Byculla Zoo. On November 4, 2022, the tiger pair Shakti and Krishna gave birth to two male pups, according to the zoo. Jay and Rudra are the names given to the cubs, respectively.

In the meantime, three additional penguins were born, bringing the total number of Humboldt Penguins to 15. The names Dora, Siri, and Nemo have been given to the three baby penguin chicks, respectively.

A female chick named ‘Dora’ was born on February 21 as a result of a single egg being placed by the couple of penguins Donald (a male) and Daisy (a female). A single egg was also placed by the breeding pair Moult (male) and Flipper (female), and on October 2, 2022, a female chick bearing the name Siri was born. On December 13, 2022, the breeding couple Popeye (male) and Olive (female) produced a third chick they called Nemo.

Additionally, according to zoo officials, Oreo and Bubble, another penguin pair, will likely produce eggs in June.

Beginning on May 11, visitors can enjoy meeting these new arrivals.

Due to summer holidays, Byculla Zoo is now experiencing a significant number of visitors. Visitors will also be drawn in by the newly born cubs and chicks.

The management of the zoo has also pleaded with visitors not to break the museum’s glass walls because this disturbs the animals’ daily routines.