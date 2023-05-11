DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

27 people injured in Finland when a temporary footbridge collapsed and fell onto a road

May 11, 2023, 03:08 pm IST

On Thursday (May 11), a temporary footbridge near a construction site in Finland collapsed, causing around 27 people, mostly children, to fall several meters onto a road and sustain varying degrees of injuries.

According to a statement from the Western Uusimaa rescue department in Espoo, which is near the capital Helsinki, the majority of those injured were minors.

The Helsinki Hospital Authority also released a statement confirming that many of the injured were schoolchildren.

more to follow.

