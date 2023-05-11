Banana Biscuit Recipe: Soft and Fluffy Biscuits with a Hint of Banana Flavor

Banana biscuits are a delicious and easy-to-make treat that are perfect for a quick breakfast or snack. These biscuits are a great way to use up ripe bananas and are sure to be a hit with anyone who loves the sweet and comforting taste of banana bread. In this recipe, we’ll show you how to make soft, fluffy biscuits with a hint of banana flavor. Let’s get started!

Ingredients:

– 2 cups of all-purpose flour

– 1 tablespoon of baking powder

– 1/2 teaspoon of salt

– 1/2 cup of unsalted butter, cold and cut into small pieces

– 1/4 cup of granulated sugar

– 1 ripe banana, mashed

– 1/2 cup of milk

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 425°F (218°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt until well combined.

3. Add the cold butter pieces to the dry ingredients and use a pastry cutter or your fingers to cut the butter into the flour mixture until it resembles coarse crumbs.

4. Stir in the sugar and mashed banana until well combined.

5. Gradually add the milk to the mixture, stirring until the dough comes together and forms a slightly sticky ball.

6. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead gently for about 30 seconds.

7. Pat the dough out into a 1-inch thickness and use a biscuit cutter or the rim of a glass to cut out biscuits.

8. Place the biscuits onto the prepared baking sheet and bake for 12-15 minutes, or until they are golden brown on top.

9. Remove the biscuits from the oven and transfer them to a wire rack to cool.

10. Serve warm with butter and enjoy!

These banana biscuits can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days at room temperature or up to a week in the fridge. They can also be frozen for up to 2 months. Just reheat them in the oven or microwave before serving.