Biden’s family accused of earning more than $10 million from business deals while he was vice president

On Wednesday, Republicans alleged that President Joe Biden’s family made over $10 million from corrupt business deals while he was vice president. The Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee claimed that Biden’s family earned $1 million through a business deal with a Romanian tycoon when Biden oversaw relations with the country between 2014-2015.

The deal was allegedly carried out by Rob Walker, a business partner of Biden’s son Hunter. Committee Republicans produced a detailed report, claiming that Walker’s private company received over $3 million from Bladon Enterprises, a Cyprus company allegedly owned by Popoviciu, and paid over $1 million into accounts controlled by Hunter Biden, his sister-in-law Hallie Biden, and James Gilliar, another business partner of Hunter.

The Republicans alleged that this is similar to the pattern seen in Hunter Biden’s already well-reported business deal with an energy company in China.

James Comer, the Oversight Committee Chair, said that the Romanian funds were part of over $10 million that Hunter Biden, his family, and business associates received from deals with foreigners in China, Ukraine, and other countries while Joe Biden was vice president from 2009 to 2017.

The Republicans did not show any evidence that Joe Biden directly benefitted from or even knew about the business deals and money transfers. However, they claimed that he must have been aware of all of the companies set up by Hunter and his associates to conduct the business.

Republican Representative Byron Reynolds claimed that nobody could logically say that the president of the United States had no idea that these companies were being formed while he was vice president.

Joe Biden has repeatedly denied impropriety regarding his son’s business deals and defended Hunter’s business practices. He has said that his son has done nothing wrong, and that he trusts him and has faith in him.