Chair of Tamil Nadu education council resigns due to ‘bureaucratic disruptions’

L Jawahar Nesan, member-cum-convenor of the high-level committee for the Tamil Nadu State Education Policy (SEP), has written an official letter announcing his resignation from the position due to ‘bureaucratic disruptions, influence, and unruly interference caused by some senior IAS officers in the government.’

Nesan alleged in his letter that the committee is moving towards creating the state’s education policy along the lines of the National Education Policy, 2020 as a result of ‘bureaucratic interference’ and that the final policy will be nothing more than a rebranded version of NEP.

Additionally, he has accused a senior IAS officer named Udhayachandran, who serves as the chief minister MK Stalin’s principal secretary, of ‘threaten[ing] him with abusive words.’

It should be mentioned that the DMK government in Tamil Nadu has been opposed to the National Education Policy and has stated that a State Education Policy will be developed in its place. The state government established the committee that included professor Nesan for this reason.

Nesan also served on the government-appointed committee that investigated how NEET affected state admissions to medical schools. The Tamil Nadu Assembly enacted the anti-NEET bill in accordance with the committee’s report.