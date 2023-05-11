China’s Communist Party punishes more than 110,000 officials in an anti-corruption drive

The Indo-Pacific Centre for Strategic Communications (IPCSC) reported on Tuesday, May 9th, that over 110,000 officials in China’s Communist Party of China (CCP) have been punished in an anti-corruption drive. The anti-corruption campaign began in 2012 under the Xi-Jinping administration after the 18th National Congress of the CCP. The CCP has investigated and dealt with state-level officials, deputy state-level officers, military commission members, dozens of ministerial-level officers, and hundreds of deputy ministerial-level officers.

According to the IPCSC report, in the first quarter of this year, 111,000 people were fined, including provincial and provincial-level cadres, 633 department-level cadres, 669 district-level cadres, and 1,000 townships level cadres, 15,000 general cadres, and 76,000 executives in rural areas and businesses.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervisory Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China recently released their monthly anti-corruption report. The report revealed that in the first quarter, disciplinary inspection and supervision agencies across China received 776,000 petitions and reports, including 231,000 complaints and accusations.

The anti-corruption campaign has also targeted several high-ranking officials, such as Du Zhaocai, Member of the Party Leadership Group and Deputy Director of the General Administration of Sport of China, and Li Xiaopeng, former Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of China Everbright Group Co., Ltd. The March anti-corruption report data shows that 7,021 violations were investigated and dealt with, involving 10,285 people.

In the last month, three central cadres were dismissed, and over 120 CCP members and department-level cadres were fined. Overall, the CCP’s anti-corruption campaign is ongoing, with a significant number of officials being punished for their wrongdoings.