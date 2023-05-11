Congress sets battle lines in Kerala ahead of 2024: BJP primary rival, CPM considered its B team.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year, the Congress’s Kerala unit has declared the BJP as its main rival. The decision was made during a two-day ‘Leaders Meet’ in Wayanad where party leaders also identified the CPM as a significant contender due to corruption and alleged collusion with the BJP.

The Congress hopes to garner support from minority communities and benefit from the ‘Rahul factor’ in Kerala. A statement from the party claimed, “In Kerala, the CPM is working as the B team of the BJP. They are together on all issues.” A senior Congress leader explained that naming the BJP as the primary opponent was important as people in Kerala were angry at the BJP for witch-hunting Rahul Gandhi. The party aims to complete the reorganization of its committees before May 30th, with the constitution of booth committees scheduled between June 1st and 30th.