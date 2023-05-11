Delhi police gives savage reply to Pakistani actress wanting to complain against Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: An epic reply given by Delhi police to a Pakistani actress has gone viral on social media. Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari shared a social media post that she wants to register a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) for allegedly spreading chaos and terrorism in Pakistan.

Anyone knows the online link of Delhi Police ? I have to file a complain against Indian Pm & Indian Intelligence Agency RAW who are spreading chaos and terrorism in my country Pakistan. If the Indian courts are free (As they claims) then I am sure Indian Supreme Court will… — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) May 9, 2023

‘Anyone know the online link of the Delhi Police? I have to file a complaint against the Indian PM and the Indian Intelligence Agency RAW, who are spreading chaos and terrorism in my country, Pakistan. If the Indian courts are free (as they claim), then I am sure the Indian Supreme Court will provide me justice,’ the Pakistani actress tweeted.

We are afraid we still do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan. But, would like to know how come you are tweeting when the internet has been shut down in your country! https://t.co/lnUCf8tY59 — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 9, 2023

‘We are afraid we still do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan. But, would like to know how you are tweeting when the internet has been shut down in your country!,’ Delhi Police handle tweeted. This reply by Delhi Police received over 3 million views and nearly 50,000 likes.

Delhi Police Zindabad ???? pic.twitter.com/fDxGfoYybG — Durg Singh Rajpurohit (@BarmerDurg) May 9, 2023

‘Haha, roasted really very badly @SeharShinwari, you are having a bad day, keep entertaining us,’ wrote one user. ‘The dream of jurisdiction in Pakistan will definitely come true!””Brilliant response by Delhi Police,’ tweeted another user.

Pakistan is witnessing violent protests and clashes after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan by Pakistan’s anti-corruption agency.