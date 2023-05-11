Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar. As per market experts, weak sentiments in the Asian markets, strengthening of the US dollar and rising crude oil prices weighed upon the Indian currency. Meanwhile, the positive sentiments in the domestic equities market and inflow of foreign funds provided support to the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened weak at 81.97 against the US dollar and touched 81.93. It slipped to 81.96 against the American currency, registering a fall of 2 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee closed at 81.94 against the US currency.

Also Read: Moderate intensity earthquake strikes Japan

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.02% to 101.50.