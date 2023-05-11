Indian Railways cancels 26 trains on this route: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled 26 trains on the Bareilly-Shahjahanpur route in Uttar Pradesh. The national transporter took this decision due to electronic interlocking and additional loop line work. 26 trains in total will be cancelled between May 10 and May 16. 11 more will be affected by the work this week.

Banaras-Bareilly and Prayagraj Sangam Bareilly will remain cancelled for six days. The Rosa-Bareilly passenger train will remain cancelled for seven days and Meerut-Lucknow Rajyarani Express will remain cancelled for four days.

Also Read: Mahzooz Draw: Indian expat wins Dh1 million

Here are the trains which will remain cancelled this week:

Varanasi-Bareilly (14235-36) May 9-14 and May 10 to 15 – 6 days

Prayagraj-Bareilly (14307-08) May 10 to 15 – 6 days

Lucknow-Chandigarh (15011-12) May 13 to14 and May 14 to 15– 2 days

Double Decker (12583-84) 14 May – 1 day

Rajya Rani Express (22453-54) May 12 to 15 and May 13 to 16 – 4 days

Varanasi-Dehradun (15119-20) May 13 to 14 and May 14 to 15 -2 days

Nauchandi Express (14511-12) May 14 to 15 and May 13 to 14 – 2 days

Varanasi-New Delhi (15127-28) two days May 13 to 14 and May 14 to 15 – 2 days

Howrah-Dehradun(12369-70) two days May 13 – 14 and May 14 to 15 – 2 days

Danapur-Anand Vihar (13257-58) May 13 to 14 and May 14 to 15– 2 days

Banmankhi-Amritsar (14617-18) May 13 and 16 and May 11 and 14 – 2 days

Garib Rath ( 12203-04) May 14 and May 13 – 1 day

Bareilly-Roza Passenger (04379-80) May 10 to May 16 – 7 days