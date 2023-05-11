ISSF World Cup 2023: India’s Rhythm Sangwan wins bronze medal

Baku: In shooting, India’s Rhythm Sangwan won bronze medal in the women’s 10-metre air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup 2023 for rifle and pistol shooters in Baku, Azerbaijan. Rhythm Sangwan scored 219.1 in the final to finish third. 2016 Rio Olympic champion Anna Korakaki of Greece won gold medal and 2004 Athens Olympics gold medallist Olena Kostevych of Ukraine won silver medal.

It was Sangwan’s first individual senior medal at the shooting World Cup.

The results:

10m air pistol:

Men: 1. Sajad Lafmejani (Iri) 240.2 (583); 2. Oleh Omelchuk (Ukr) 239.8 (583); 3. Robin Walter (Ger) 217.6 (582); 4. Sarabjot Singh 198.9 (589); 17. Shiva Narwal 579; 52. Varun Tomar 574. RPO: Arjun Singh Cheema 581; Ujjawal Malik 576.

Women: 1. Anna Korakaki (Gre) 241.3 (581); 2. Olena Kostevych (Ukr) 240.6 (579); 3. Rhythm Sangwan 219.1 (581); 6. Esha Singh 154.8 (579); 18. TS Divya 575. RPO: Manu Bhaker 570.