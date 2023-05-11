Jacklyn Zeman aka Bobbie Spencer on ABC’s ‘General Hospital’ passes away at the age of 70

Jacklyn Zeman, a renowned actress known for her role as Bobbie Spencer on the long-running soap opera General Hospital, has passed away at the age of 70 after a battle with cancer. Frank Valentini, the show’s executive producer, confirmed the news of her passing and praised Zeman’s professionalism and positive energy. He described her as a “beacon of light” and expressed his heartbreak at her loss on Twitter.

Zeman joined General Hospital in 1977 and played the spirited Barbara Jean, also known as Bobbie, the younger sister of Luke Spencer. Over the course of 45 years, she became an integral part of the show’s cast and endeared herself to fans. Her portrayal of Bobbie, a character who overcame a troubled past to find redemption, resonated with viewers and left a lasting impression.

One of Zeman’s most memorable storylines was in 1994, when her on-screen daughter was left brain dead following a school bus accident. In a powerful and emotional scene, Bobbie and her husband made the difficult decision to donate their daughter’s heart, which showcased Zeman’s exceptional talent and emotional depth.

Zeman’s passing has deeply affected the General Hospital community, with co-stars and friends expressing their shock and sadness over the loss of such a vibrant and kind-hearted individual. Jon Lindstrom, a fellow cast member, expressed his disbelief at the news and described Zeman as a “life force.”

Zeman made her final appearance on General Hospital in April, where she participated in her character’s grandson’s wedding. During this time, she expressed her gratitude to the dedicated fans who had supported her and the show throughout the years.

Zeman is survived by her two daughters, Cassidy and Lacey, from her first marriage. Her legacy as an actress and as a beloved member of the General Hospital family will continue to live on.