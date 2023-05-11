Know all main symptoms of testicular cancer

Testicular cancer is the most common cancer in males. It is found in males aged between 15–45, with the average age at diagnosis of 33. It is often discovered on self-exam.

The testicle are part of the male reproductive system that produces male hormones and makes sperm for fertilization. Testicular cancer most commonly occurs within the testicles themselves.

These are the symptoms of this cancer:

Painless lump: A painless lump on the testicle can be a sign of cancer. Similarly, if there is a difference in the size, texture or thickness of the testicles, that should also be noted. ‘One of the first signs of testicular cancer is a painless lump or swelling in one of the testicles. It is important to check for any changes in size, shape, or firmness of the testicles, as well as any unusual lumps or bumps’, says Dr. Sanjay Gogoi, HOD and consultant – Urology, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka.

Pain: If there is always a slight pain in the private part, it is advisable to do the examination. This pain may be a sign of cancer.

Symptoms such as thickening of the scrotum, fluid around the testicles, abnormally enlarged breasts and slight pain should also be noted. All these can be signs of testicular cancer. Breast enlargement occurs as a result of hormonal changes that occur as part of the disease.

‘If a man experiences any of these symptoms or changes, it’s important to talk to the doctor immediately. The doctor may perform a physical exam, blood tests and order an ultrasound or CT scan, to check for cancer. While testicular cancer can be alarming, it’s important to remember that it’s often curable if caught early’, says Dr. Sanjay Gogoi.