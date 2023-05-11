Know how to prevent sexually transmitted diseases

Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are diseases that are transmitted from one person to another only through sexual contact. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than one million sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are reported every day.

Follow these simple tips to avoid STDs:

Use condoms: Make it mandatory to use a condom when having sex. It is not only for contraception – it is also very helpful in fighting sexually transmitted diseases.

Regular medical check-up: Regular medical check-up always helps in timely detection of diseases and effective treatment. The same is true of sexually transmitted diseases. So get regular medical checkup as much as possible.

Also Read: Tips to follow to have great phone sex

Safe Sex: Unsafe sex is always challenging. So always have safe sex. Because it is very easy to spread diseases through bodily fluids. The possibility of this should be avoided as much as possible.

Getting vaccinated is also a good way to prevent sexually transmitted diseases. Vaccines are available for many diseases including HPV.

Always be careful when choosing a partner for sex. Understand that discipline in sex life is considered more than morality and safety in health matters.