Know how to verify Aadhaar card using QR code

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services including obtaining a driver’s license, opening a bank account, and so on. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

For making any change in the Aadhaar Card, you must contact UIDAI. UIDAI allows you to change information such as your name, address, phone number, photo, and email address. Aadhaar card can be updated either through online mode or by visiting the nearest Aadhaar Card Centre. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has also allowed citizens to verify their mobile numbers and email IDs seeded with their Aadhaar.

In order to avail services and subsidies under Section 7 of Aadhaar Act, 2016, you should confirm that your Aadhaar number is valid and is not deactivated. Hence, the UIDAI has advised all citizens to verify their Aadhaar details in order to ensure that the number is active and the information given is updated.

Steps to verify Aadhaar using QR code:

Step 1: Download the mAadhaar app from the Google Play Store or the App Store and install it on your smartphone.

Step 2: After opening the app, tap on the QR code icon at the top right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Point your phone’s camera at the QR code printed on the Aadhaar card, e-Aadhaar, or Aadhaar PVC that you want to verify.

The app will scan the QR code and display the biographic details of the Aadhaar holder, such as name, gender, date of birth, address, and photo. These details are digitally signed by UIDAI and can be verified for authenticity.

Alternatively, you can also verify your Aadhaar online by visiting the UIDAI website and entering your 12-digit Aadhaar number and the captcha code.