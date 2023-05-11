Poco launches new5G smartphone in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Poco launched its latest 5G smartphone named ‘Poco F5 5G’ in the Indian markets. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of Poco F5 5G is priced at Rs. 29,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 33,999. As a special introductory offer, Poco is offering the base variant at Rs. 26,999 and the top-end model with 12GB RAM for Rs. 30,999. The phone will go on sale via Flipkart on May 16 in Carbon Black, Electric Blue, and Snowstorm White colours. Poco is offering the Poco F5 5G in India with a one-year warranty.

The dual (SIM) Poco F5 5G runs on Android 13 based on MIUI 14 and is powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM . The handset features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 93.5 percent screen to body ratio and 1920Hz PWM dimming. The display is rated to offer 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut and has Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support. The screen also has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The device comes with triple rear camera setup- 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS),8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera up front.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Poco F5 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W Turbocharging.