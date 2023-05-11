Polaris launches 2023 RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate in India: Price, features

Mumbai: American automotive manufacturer Polaris launched 2023 RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate in the Indian markets. The all-terrain vehicle is offered at the starting price of Rs 89.74 lakh. The 2023 Polaris RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate is an all-terrain four-wheeler that is not road-legal and is meant for use in private spaces.

The vehicle features a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, which generates a maximum power of 218 bhp. It comes with an all-wheel lock system and aluminum disc brakes. The RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate feature LED lighting, a race-inspired steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment, colour-matched bucket seats with 4-way adjustability and retractable click-6 harnesses, factory-installed ride command plus, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, built-in GPS, Bluetooth & USB smartphone connectivity, and more.

The RZR R 4 Ultimate has been built with a 406mm ground clearance and is also capable of towing weights up to 336 kg.