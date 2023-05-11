Price increase due to Pilot: Ashok Gehlot, chief executive of Rajasthan, clarifies his goals

Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan, stated on Thursday that he is currently more concerned with containing price increases than he is with Sachin Pilot, the former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, who is preparing to go on a ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’ to protest corruption and document leaks in the state.

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan said when asked about Sachin Pilot’s allegations against the state’s leadership, ‘Right now we are not concerned about what Sachin Pilot is doing. My main focus is lowering Rajasthan’s inflation rate.’

When competing for the position of chief minister, Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot frequently engaged in open criticism of one another, trading jabs and accusations.

Today (May 11), Sachin Pilot will start his five-day ‘Jan Sangharsh Padyatra’ in the district of Ajmer. The yatra, in a way, comes to a close the protracted political conflict between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy, which has persisted for practically the entirety of the current Rajasthani Congress administration’s term in office.

Pilot firmly asserted that he thinks Vasundhara Raje of the BJP, not Sonia Gandhi, is Gehlot’s leader during a press conference arranged at his official residence in Jaipur’s 11, Civil Lines.

After openly stating that Vasundhara Raje was one of the three BJP MLAs who helped save his administration, Ashok Gehlot made the statement.

On April 11, Pilot also observed a symbolic fast. He has been deliberating his alternatives, some of which, if aggressively pursued, might seriously harm the chances of the Congress in Rajasthan.

The party high command is finding it difficult to become too involved in the continuing conflict in Rajasthan between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, at least for the time being.