Prithviraj Sukumaran denies Rs 25 crore ED fine rumors, clarifies no payment made

Recently, the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have been investigating five producers from Malayalam cinema for receiving black money from overseas to finance ‘propaganda’ films. One of the producers who is also an actor was reportedly fined Rs 25 crore. Although the identity of the producer hasn’t been disclosed, an online news portal claimed that it was Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, an actor-producer-filmmaker, has denied the allegations and slammed the portal for publishing false and defamatory news. He clarified that he hasn’t paid any fine and will be taking legal action against the portal. In a statement shared on social media, Prithviraj said, “The allegations are devoid of any truth, is malicious, and defamatory. I am initiating legal action for the false and defamatory allegations that have been made against me. I hereby request all responsible media channels to ensure that any further reporting on the allegations is done only after the facts are verified and confirmed.”

He further added, “This is a fight I intend to see through to the end. Filing civil and criminal defamation charges. PS: For those of you who are still wondering… NO, I haven’t paid any fines whatsoever.”