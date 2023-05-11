SRIT Acknowledges Link to Presadio-Trois Partnership

SRIT India Pvt Ltd, the Bengaluru-based company that was awarded the Rs 232 crore AI camera deal by state PSU Keltron, has confirmed that Trois Infotech MD T Jitesh introduced Presadio, a partner in the road camera project, to them. SRIT CEO Madhu Nambiar said, “The then Executive Director of SRIT Jitesh established the link to Presadio when the contract for the KFON project was awarded.” This confirms the close links between Presadio and Trois during the camera deal.

SRIT had subcontracted the project to a consortium of companies, including Presadio, which had asked to be added as a sub-contractor. The consortium formed ensured that Presadio would get 60% of the project’s profits. SRIT claims that due to the nearly one-year delay of the project, the bank interest accrued to an additional Rs 12 crore, causing the project to run at a loss. Legal action has been initiated against those who have levelled allegations against the company.